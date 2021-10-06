Chaney’s Dairy Barn milk will be available at Kroger

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Next time you’re at Kroger, you might see a local brand of milk.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn has made its milk available in Kroger grocery stores between Louisville and Elizabethtown.

“We have been so fortunate that we’ve been able to work with Houchens here in Bowling Green from the beginning for about two years now. We’ve been selling our milk through all the Houchens stores. But we were excited about three weeks ago to find out that Kroger was going to start selling our milk in about 41 stores throughout the state. It’s a great feeling, I think about my dad who wanted to see this happen. He didn’t live to see us get into Kroger, but he did see us get into Houchens and he was so proud, so tickled to death. So we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Carl Chaney, owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

Their whole, 2 percent, and chocolate milk, as well as their half and half, would be available in a variety of sizes.

They say their milk is 100 percent Jersey milk, from brown cows that produce milk shown to be higher in protein and calcium.

You can find out where to get Chaney’s Dairy Barn milk here.

