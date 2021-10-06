Fall activities at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, some corn maze proceeds will benefit Stuff the Bus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many schools out during fall break, you might be thinking about what can you do to enjoy the changing season while also staying in town!

Chaney’s Dairy Barn is not just a barn with popular ice cream.

They also offer farm tours that showcase their robotic milker, and also during fall break, you can also go through Chaney’s corn maze.

Some of the proceeds from the maze will go to the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

“You can go down to the farm. And you can actually see the cows get milked by a robot, which is pretty cool. Not only is it fun, but it’s educational so that people can actually see, you know what agriculture is all about, where their food actually comes from. Everything we’ve reduced prices on except for the corn maze, because we are working with Stuff the Bus, and we’re going to donate some money to them when we get through with the end of the year,” says Carl Chaney the Owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

The Stuff the Bus Foundation aims to help students get the necessary school supplies for their first day of class.

The foundation also offers grants for teachers and scholarships for students.

