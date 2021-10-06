Advertisement

Fans thrilled about future Lexington pro soccer team

Parents at the Tates Creek vs. Dunbar soccer game were thrilled about the announcement of a...
Parents at the Tates Creek vs. Dunbar soccer game were thrilled about the announcement of a professional soccer team coming to Lexington.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new professional soccer team, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The team will be in the USL League One and the first season will be in 2023. There are plans to build a new facility, but the first season will be played at a collegiate facility.

MORE >> Lexington is getting a professional soccer team

“It’s been a crazy two years,” Dunbar Soccer Parent Kevin Calhoon said.

Calhoon has seen the ups and plenty of downs as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on student athletics. But seeing his senior on the field as the Bulldogs took the victory over Tates Creek Commodores Tuesday night, he could barely contain his excitement.

“Being a former player and a coach, I tend to get a little loud at times,” Calhoon said.

The newly announced team is more good news for soccer fans with a competitive spirit.

“Louisville’s been doing well with their attendance and stuff. I think we can do just as well, if not better, than the Louisville area with their team,” Calhoon said.

Not only is Calhoon optimistic a pro team will create a big boom for the city financially, but it also gives these young players athletes and careers to look up to, right in their own hometowns.

“I mean Lexington has a huge youth following and they have for years. I think it will push the youth to train harder and it gives them something solid to achieve,” Calhoon said.

League One has also added expansion teams in Central Valley, California, northern Colorado and Spokane, Washington.

Ownership is planning to build a new stadium that could seat up to 10,000 people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Latest News

Haylin Adams, 11, of Glasgow, Ky., is competing on the ninth season of the “Kid’s Baking...
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show
Tracking the potential for heavy rainfall in south-central Kentucky!
Wet Wednesday with showers, storms
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Yearlong visitor survey begins at Daniel Boone National Forest
Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Unauthorized Individual Enters WKU Residence Halls
Unauthorized Individual Enters WKU Residence Halls