Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow kid baker, who previously competed on season nine of “Kids Baking Championship,” will be back on our televisions competing again.

Haylin Adams made the announcement on Instagram, saying she’ll be featured in a Halloween episode of the competition show.

The show will air on October 18 at 7 p.m. on the Food Network.

Adams placed 4th overall in the “Kids Baking Championship.”

