Hospice of Southern Kentucky celebrates 40th anniversary, honors Romanza Johnson at Lotus Award Gala

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hospice of Southern Kentucky is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and honoring a Bowling Green woman who has made an indelible mark on this community.

Romanza Johnson will be recognized and honored for her longtime support of the organization at the Lotus Award Gala. It is set for October 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Knicely Conference Center.

According to Mckinze Willard, Hospice of Southern Kentucky Marketing Director, Johnson played an integral role in the founding of Hospice more than 40 years ago. Johnson has been known across the Bowling Green area for decades for her service to the community, supporting a variety of causes and organizations.

The Lotus Award Gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, and a live and silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 270-746-9387.

