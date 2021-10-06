Advertisement

Hospice of Southern Kentucky celebrates 40th anniversary, honors Romanza Johnson at Lotus Award Gala

By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hospice of Southern Kentucky is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and honoring a Bowling Green woman who has made an indelible mark on this community.

Romanza Johnson will be recognized and honored for her longtime support of the organization at the Lotus Award Gala. It is set for October 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Knicely Conference Center.

According to Mckinze Willard, Hospice of Southern Kentucky Marketing Director, Johnson played an integral role in the founding of Hospice more than 40 years ago. Johnson has been known across the Bowling Green area for decades for her service to the community, supporting a variety of causes and organizations.

The Lotus Award Gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, and a live and silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 270-746-9387.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Latest News

Tracking storms moving into the region this afternoon and evening.
Tracking afternoon showers and storms - a few could be strong!
Lotus Award Gala
Lotus Award Gala
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show
Showers and storms that develop later today could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds - but...
Tracking potential for strong storms Wednesday afternoon