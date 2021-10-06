Advertisement

Med Center Health opens new Breast Clinic in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Med Center Health has officially opened a breast clinic.

The clinic offers walk-in hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. It is located at the Medical Arts Building in the Medical Center Hematology and Oncology Unit.

Patients can receive an annual screening, a mammogram, or an ultrasound of the breast. They also offer medical and radiation oncology services, surgeries, and other necessities for cancer patients.

“Previously, patients in the community had to go to many different places even far away from home,” said Dr. Diego Cabrera, a medical oncologist. “They had to go to either Louisville or Nashville to get the care they needed. Here, we have all these specialists under one roof to take care of them.”

Cabrera says they are able to perform an individualized genetic risk assessment, allowing them to see if the patient is at higher risk for breast cancer.

“We have our tumor board every week that all the specialists gather together in one room and discuss every patient,” Cabrera said. “So not only my eyes are looking at the patient, but all my peers.”

As the clinic grows, doctors hope to expand their hours.

Patients can make appointments by calling 270-796-2557.

