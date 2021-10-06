More details released on man charged with trespassing at WKU residence hall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Western Kentucky University officials sent an email to students saying an unauthorized person entered two residential halls over the course of two days and had to be removed.

That person has been identified as 30-year-old Daryll Bright. An arrest citation states that the WKU police officer who responded to the call of a trespassing complaint met Bright on the ninth floor of Helm Library on Monday. Officials said Bright refused to give his name, date of birth or social security number.

Earlier the same day, another WKU police officer banned Bright from campus after officers say he was found in Rodes Harlin Hall. He had also previously entered Hilltopper Hall and attempted to enter Pearce Ford Tower.

Bright was released from the Warren County Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

