National Coffee with a Cop Day at WKU

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Police Department celebrates National Coffee with a Cop Day by going to the on-campus Starbucks to share a ‘cup of joe’ with students.

National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 6.

The officers introduced themselves, answered students’ questions, and sipped on coffee during the event Wednesday.

“We’re excited anytime that we can interact with our students, faculty, and staff here at WKU,” said Mitch Walker, Chief of WKUPD. “It’s great that they’re back here on campus and that we can actually have these conversations and talk with one another. So yes, this is a great opportunity for us to meet and talk with one another.”

The department hopes this will show a positive light on their department by welcoming students and encouraging conversation in a laidback atmosphere like a coffee shop.

“The students to get to know us in a positive environment, a time when there’s not something some bad incident is going on,” said Walker. “And they get to know us on a personal level. And that they can approach us we’re very approachable, and then come talk to us anytime and ask us questions about law enforcement.”

