Parents and children should be cautious what they share on social media

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Social media can be a helpful and fun tool, but it can also be dangerous for children with no safety warnings.

Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was reported missing. She was found safe in a vehicle with a 20-year-old man she was messaging through social media.

Hazard Police Chief Deputy, James East, says there are too many people online pretending to be someone they are not and it’s putting vulnerable children in jeopardy.

“I would encourage all children to be extremely skeptical of friending anyone or starting a conversation with someone that they don’t know personally,” Deputy East said. “Make your social media platform as generic as it possibly can be.”

Deputy East also recommends parents monitor their child’s social media accounts closely.

“Parents can put their own parental controls on each persons profile, and lock it to where the child can’t go in and change it,” East said.

