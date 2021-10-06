Picture of Edmonton water tower leads in national contest

Edmonton, Ky. (WBKO) - A photo of a water tower in Edmonton is currently in first place in a national competition called ‘Tank of the Year. The picture is in the lead out of about 300 other water towers.

You can still vote to keep Edmonton in the lead by visiting tankoftheyear.tnemec.com. Tnemec, which is hosting the contest, is one of the largest privately held protective coatings manufacturers in North America.

You have until October 15 to cast your ballot. The winner will be announced on October 22.

