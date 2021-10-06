Advertisement

Recap: 3rd region stars perform in day one of Leachman Buick GMC KHSAA Girl’s Golf State Tournament

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leachman Buick GMC KHSAA Girl’s Golf State Tournament kicked off at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday, and multiple 3rd region standouts made some early noise.

Unofficial results have South Warren’s Ainslee Cruce tied for seventh place with a 6-over 78. Barren County’s Landry Steenbergen is only four strokes behind Cruce to tie for 22nd place. Greenwood’s Emma Harmon and South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan round out the players within the projected cut of 16-over 88, as both girls are tied for 28th at 12-over 84.

Teamwise, the Glasgow Scotties sit in seventh place in the field of 12. They sit at 66-over par.

The first round of the tournament was paused around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to rain and resumed about an hour later. Then, the KHSAA would suspend the tournament to Wednesday due to darkness around 6:30 p.m. First round play will resume at 7 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Latest News

WKU Soccer’s Bach named C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week
Russellville Soccer wins 13th District
Russellville Soccer advances to 13th District Championship
Warren Central wins 14th district
Warren Central defeats South Warren in 14th district championship game
13th District: Todd County Central vs Russellville
13th District: Todd County Central vs Russellville