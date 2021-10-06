Recap: 3rd region stars perform in day one of Leachman Buick GMC KHSAA Girl’s Golf State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leachman Buick GMC KHSAA Girl’s Golf State Tournament kicked off at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday, and multiple 3rd region standouts made some early noise.

Unofficial results have South Warren’s Ainslee Cruce tied for seventh place with a 6-over 78. Barren County’s Landry Steenbergen is only four strokes behind Cruce to tie for 22nd place. Greenwood’s Emma Harmon and South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan round out the players within the projected cut of 16-over 88, as both girls are tied for 28th at 12-over 84.

Teamwise, the Glasgow Scotties sit in seventh place in the field of 12. They sit at 66-over par.

The first round of the tournament was paused around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to rain and resumed about an hour later. Then, the KHSAA would suspend the tournament to Wednesday due to darkness around 6:30 p.m. First round play will resume at 7 a.m. CT.

