Russellville Soccer advances to 13th District Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October means soccer playoffs and high school districts are in full swing. After defeating the Todd County Central Rebels, the Russellville Panthers advance to the 13th District title game.

With the Rebels coming into town, Avery Fleener led the way for the Panthers getting on the board first in the 17th minute to lead 1-0. Todd County Central would go onto score two goals in the second half, but Russellville would score three more to go on to win 4-2.

The Panthers will face Franklin-Simpson for the 13th District Championship Thursday at 6 PM.

