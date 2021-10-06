Advertisement

Russellville Soccer advances to 13th District Championship

By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October means soccer playoffs and high school districts are in full swing. After defeating the Todd County Central Rebels, the Russellville Panthers advance to the 13th District title game.

With the Rebels coming into town, Avery Fleener led the way for the Panthers getting on the board first in the 17th minute to lead 1-0. Todd County Central would go onto score two goals in the second half, but Russellville would score three more to go on to win 4-2.

The Panthers will face Franklin-Simpson for the 13th District Championship Thursday at 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Latest News

KHSAA Girl's Golf Day 1
Recap: 3rd region stars perform in day one of Leachman Buick GMC KHSAA Girl’s Golf State Tournament
WKU Soccer’s Bach named C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week
Warren Central wins 14th district
Warren Central defeats South Warren in 14th district championship game
13th District: Todd County Central vs Russellville
13th District: Todd County Central vs Russellville