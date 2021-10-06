Advertisement

Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans to help customers who may be short on cash snag some early deals.

The new plans allow you to buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes as retailers are starting to prepare for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price, and your credit rating could take a hit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, listens to his sentence in a courtroom in Newark, N.J., Wednesday,...
Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders, escalates warnings of US debt default
A parent expresses his anxiety over the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas,...
It's stressful not knowing if kid's OK, says parent amid Texas high school shooting