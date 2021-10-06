Tracking potential for strong storms Wednesday afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain moved in on Tuesday afternoon and continued overnight for most of south-central Kentucky. The unsettled weather pattern continues going into the middle of the work week!

Showers and storms that develop later today could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds - but a brief, weak spin up tornado can't be entirely ruled out. (WBKO)

Wednesday will start off with light to moderate showers under mostly cloudy skies. A break in the rain will move in for the later morning and early midday, but more showers and storms will fire off with daytime heating and energy moving into the region during the afternoon. A few storms could also be on the stronger side with threats of locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding, gusty winds and we can’t rule out a brief, weak tornado threat (though that threat is lower). More scattered showers and storms will develop going into Wednesday night, though the severe threat drops off after the loss of daytime heating.

Thursday will be the cooler day with highs only in the mid 70s with scattered showers and storms likely - especially for folks to the east. Between Wednesday and Thursday, an additional half an inch to an inch will be possible with locally higher amounts in storms. By Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible.

Sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Next week will start off with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Through the middle of October in south-central Kentucky, temperatures continue the trend of being near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain next week. No sight of fall in the forecast, though some local vegetation is showing signs of foliage! Don’t forget to send fall photos to us at wbko.com/photos!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & storms likely. High 78. Low 65. Winds SE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms likely. High 77. Low 60. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers & storms possible. High 80. Low 58. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1941)

Record Low Today: 32 (1980, 1952)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:21 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: Low (0.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9909 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 79

Yesterday’s Low: 59

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.17″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 45.33″ (+6.29″)

