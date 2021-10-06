Warmer Temperatures on the Way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was soggy for some, sunny for others. Bowling Green received a quick burst of rain during the morning, although showers persisted across some of our eastern sections. We’ll have one more day of decent rain chances before things trend drier in time for the weekend!

Thursday will be seasonably warm with scattered showers and storms likely - especially for folks to the east. Expect shower coverage to diminish by afternoon, with increasing sunshine later in the day. By Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible.

Sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Next week will start off with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Through the middle of October in south-central Kentucky, temperatures continue the trend of being near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain next week. No sight of fall in the forecast, though some local vegetation is showing signs of foliage! Don’t forget to send fall photos to us at wbko.com/photos!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Rain diminishing late. High 77. Low 60. Winds S-7

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 80. Low 58. Winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 82. Low 63. Winds S-5

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 93 (1941)

Record Low: 32 (1980)

Today’s Precip: 0.16″

Monthly Precip: 1.33″ (+0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 45.49″ (+6.33″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

UV Index: Mod (3)

Pollen Count: Low (0.7 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9909 Mold Spore Count)

