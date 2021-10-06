Advertisement

Warren Central defeats South Warren in 14th district championship game

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons went the limit against their crosstown rivals South Warren, defeating the Spartans 3-1 in penalty kicks to win the 14th district championship.

Both teams were scoreless at halftime and neither team mustered anything in the second half. Following two overtimes that saw the same pace, the game went into penalty kicks.

After South Warren made the first penalty kick, Warren Central would go on to make three straight while the Spartans missed their next two. Tarik Kovacevic made the game-winning save and went on to be named the most valuable player of the 14th district tournament.

There will be a draw later this week to decide matchups for next week’s 4th region tournament.

