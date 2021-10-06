WKU Soccer’s Bach named C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer graduate student Alexis Bach was named the Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Bach registered her fifth clean sheet of the season on Saturday against Rice. It was only the second time this season the Owls have been shut out. Rice came into the match scoring 1.73 goals per game. Bach’s five shutouts are second best among all C-USA goalkeepers and 25th in the nation.

The Lowville, New York native has a 0.54 goals against average this season, a mark that leads the league and is 19th in the country. Her 87.2 save percentage also is tops in C-USA and 18th nationally.

Bach had three saves against the Owls and broke up several other Rice attacks. She has 34 total saves on the season thus far. This award was Bach’s first weekly honor with WKU.

The Lady Toppers (9-1-0, 4-0-0 C-USA) are back in action on Friday at 6 p.m. against Old Dominion (8-3-0, 4-0-0 C-USA) at the WKU Soccer Complex. Both teams come into the match with identical 4-0-0 records in conference play and are tied for the lead in the East division.

