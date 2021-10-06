Woman sentenced to 20 years for crimes in connection to 2015 Derby Day homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman on trial for her connection to the murder of a Canadian tourist on Derby Day in 2015 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Fatima Abu-Diab was convicted with facilitation to murder, ten counts of robbery in the first degree, and illegal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

Abu-Diab, along with her brother, Fahed B. Abu-Diab, and boyfriend, Tyrone Thomas, committed strong-arm robberies around hotels and apartment complexes on Oaks and Derby Day of 2015, according to arrest reports.

The three suspects held up Scott Hunter, 49, from Toronto, and another man as they were walking back to their hotel around 11:10 p.m. Derby night. Thomas fired multiple shots, which hit and killed Hunter.

Sentencing for the two other suspects is scheduled in late October.

