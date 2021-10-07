Overturned semi-truck to close interstate for 8-12 hours

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 will lead to a closure lasting hours.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash involves two semi-trucks with one overturned at mile marker 61 on I-65 Northbound.

The interstate is expected to be closed down for 8-12 hours as the crash involves hazardous materials, KSP says.

A detour is set up at Horse Cave mile marker 58 to Munfordville at the 65-mile marker.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨

KSP Post 3 is currently on the scene of an overturned commercial vehicle on I-65 near the 61 mile marker northbound. Due to hazardous materials the northbound lanes could be closed for up to 12 hours. — Trooper Priddy (KSP) (@TprPriddy) October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.