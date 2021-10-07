Advertisement

Overturned semi-truck to close interstate for 8-12 hours

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 will lead to a closure lasting hours.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash involves two semi-trucks with one overturned at mile marker 61 on I-65 Northbound.

The interstate is expected to be closed down for 8-12 hours as the crash involves hazardous materials, KSP says.

A detour is set up at Horse Cave mile marker 58 to Munfordville at the 65-mile marker.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Latest News

Skeleton's Lair Scream Park Preparing for a Spooky Season
Skeleton's Lair Scream Park Preparing for a Spooky Season
Traffic Alert: Two Semi Trucks, One Overturned; Interstate Shut Down
Traffic Alert: Two Semi Trucks, One Overturned; Interstate Shut Down
Skeleton's Lair Scream Park
Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park prepares for a spooky season ahead!
danielo pickett
Student talks about his GED journey with SKYCTC and Skills U classes