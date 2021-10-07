Franklin woman selected for Covid memorial, lost husband to Covid

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor has selected a group of Kentuckians for a Covid-19 Memorial Advisory Panel which includes family members and loved ones of those lost, health care heroes, first responders and COVID-19 survivors. These members will select the final design for the memorial that will be displayed in the state.

“I hope and pray that it will bring some additional healing to those family members,” said panel member, Jacque Woodward.

Woodward, of Franklin, is among the 22 individuals selected for the panel.

“For someone from the small town of Franklin to be selected for this panel, says a great deal. And even though it’s an honor, it’s also bittersweet.”

Jacque lost her husband Gary Woodward, an ICU nurse, to Covid nearly a year ago, but Jacque says he’s even though he’s gone, he’s not too far away.

“I see him in my grandchildren, I see him in our daughters, I see him in the work that his team continues to do at the hospital that he worked in for almost 26 years,” she said through tears.

Designers will submit proposals for the Covid memorial, and then the panel will make the final decision on how the memorial comes to life.

“We all have a bond and the desire to do what is necessary to create this permanent memorial for those individuals that meant so much to so many people, and did so much in their community,” said Woodward.

“It’s the largest loss of life over a period of time that any of us have ever been through,” said Governor Beshear in Thursday’s press conference.

One year ago, over 1,200 Kentuckians had died from COVID-19. That number has now increased by roughly 636 percent.

“Here I thought when I experienced Gary’s death on November the 28th, I thought in the year of 2021, that we would say fewer and that’s not the case,” said Woodward.

A grim reality, but like the others, Gary is more than just a number. Therefore, the memorial aims to encompass and honor those victims here in Kentucky, and on earth, forevermore.

“He lives on every day. I see so many things,” said Woodward. “He may not be here on Earth anymore, but he truly is continuing to make a difference.”

Following her husband’s death, Jacque has created a scholarship fund in honor of Gary Woodward. The fund assists future nurses, like Gary, who had a non-traditional nursing path.

Jacque adds that she understands that the vaccine is a personal choice, but she hopes people will choose to do the right thing.

“I have grandchildren that cannot be vaccinated and I would never want to do anything to put them at risk. So I just hope that everybody makes the right decision, and it works best for them.”

