Advertisement

Franklin woman selected for Covid memorial, lost husband to Covid

Jacque Woodward of Franklin selected to be on Covid Memorial Advisory Panel.
Jacque Woodward of Franklin selected to be on Covid Memorial Advisory Panel.(Jacque Woodward)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The governor has selected a group of Kentuckians for a Covid-19 Memorial Advisory Panel which includes family members and loved ones of those lost, health care heroes, first responders and COVID-19 survivors. These members will select the final design for the memorial that will be displayed in the state.

“I hope and pray that it will bring some additional healing to those family members,” said panel member, Jacque Woodward.

Woodward, of Franklin, is among the 22 individuals selected for the panel.

“For someone from the small town of Franklin to be selected for this panel, says a great deal. And even though it’s an honor, it’s also bittersweet.”

Jacque lost her husband Gary Woodward, an ICU nurse, to Covid nearly a year ago, but Jacque says he’s even though he’s gone, he’s not too far away.

RELATED: Family remembers nurse who died of COVID, his legacy lives on through daughters, wife in health care

“I see him in my grandchildren, I see him in our daughters, I see him in the work that his team continues to do at the hospital that he worked in for almost 26 years,” she said through tears.

Designers will submit proposals for the Covid memorial, and then the panel will make the final decision on how the memorial comes to life.

“We all have a bond and the desire to do what is necessary to create this permanent memorial for those individuals that meant so much to so many people, and did so much in their community,” said Woodward.

“It’s the largest loss of life over a period of time that any of us have ever been through,” said Governor Beshear in Thursday’s press conference.

One year ago, over 1,200 Kentuckians had died from COVID-19. That number has now increased by roughly 636 percent.

“Here I thought when I experienced Gary’s death on November the 28th, I thought in the year of 2021, that we would say fewer and that’s not the case,” said Woodward.

A grim reality, but like the others, Gary is more than just a number. Therefore, the memorial aims to encompass and honor those victims here in Kentucky, and on earth, forevermore.

“He lives on every day. I see so many things,” said Woodward. “He may not be here on Earth anymore, but he truly is continuing to make a difference.”

Following her husband’s death, Jacque has created a scholarship fund in honor of Gary Woodward. The fund assists future nurses, like Gary, who had a non-traditional nursing path.

RELATED: Gary Woodward’s family creates nursing scholarship in his memory

Jacque adds that she understands that the vaccine is a personal choice, but she hopes people will choose to do the right thing.

“I have grandchildren that cannot be vaccinated and I would never want to do anything to put them at risk. So I just hope that everybody makes the right decision, and it works best for them.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Accident
UPDATE: I-65 reopen after commercial vehicle accident causes overnight closure
Daryll Bright
More details released on man charged with trespassing at WKU residence hall
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Haylin Adams, 11, of Glasgow, Ky., is competing on the ninth season of the “Kid’s Baking...
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show

Latest News

The AR Gallery is located at FAC 436 from Oct. 3-9.
First Augmented Reality Gallery at WKU
First Augmented Reality Gallery at WKU @ 4
First Augmented Reality Gallery at WKU @ 4
Faulkner had a medical complication that kills most people while he performed at Louder Than...
“I’m literally made of metal now.” Judas Priest guitarist recounts Louisville surgery that saved his life
Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process...
Unemployment continues to be a problem in Kentucky