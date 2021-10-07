Advertisement

How do we strengthen Kentucky’s food supply chains?

Thursday morning, Kentucky lawmakers heard from experts about what kind of disruptions they saw during 2020 and what could be done to help sure up our supply chains.(Pixabay)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic has affected every aspect of our daily lives, and that includes what the shelves look like at the grocery story.

Thursday morning, Kentucky lawmakers heard from experts about what kind of disruptions they saw during 2020 and what could be done to help sure up our supply chains.

Lawmakers invited officials form the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association as well as the officials from the Louisville Kroger branch to speak.

Both groups emphasized the importance of having local partnerships, local processing and local industry that can support Kentuckians.

Officials from the Cattlemen’s Association spoke about disruptions that they’ve seen in the last few years. Some of those they can’t control, like inclement weather, but some are things that can be impacted such as a labor shortage and transportation challenges.

Cattlemen’s Association Officials spoke at length about the impact bringing a new food processing company to Kentucky could have.

Officials say there is company looking at Kentucky to build a new food processing plant, which officials say could cut down on the amount of mileage that cattle needs to travel to go from the farm to the table, ultimately, impacting all 120 counties, according to lawmakers.

The committee approved a measure to send a letter asking for Governor Andy Beshear to personally speak with that food processing company.

