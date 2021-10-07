Advertisement

Qualmedica Research in Owensboro approved to administer monoclonal antibodies

(Storyblocks)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Qualmedica Research, LLC say they have been approved by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to receive and administer COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy.

According to a press release, neutralizing antibodies manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company are available to high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Officials say this authorization will allow them to give antibody therapy in patients testing positive for COVID, or in some cases, as a precautionary measure for patients with prolonged exposure to the virus.

Qualmedica says they are currently the only non-hospital provider of these antibodies in Owensboro. They say this will help relieve crowding and reduce wait times at hospitals.

According to Qualmedica officials, the supply is limited, but they believe they will be able to infuse 25 to 30 patients a week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Accident
UPDATE: I-65 reopen after commercial vehicle accident causes overnight closure
Daryll Bright
More details released on man charged with trespassing at WKU residence hall
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Haylin Adams, 11, of Glasgow, Ky., is competing on the ninth season of the “Kid’s Baking...
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘I’m not going to vote to raise the debt ceiling’
Tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms possible today!
Scattered showers, storms possible Thursday
Accident
UPDATE: I-65 reopen after commercial vehicle accident causes overnight closure
Skeleton's Lair Scream Park Preparing for a Spooky Season
Skeleton's Lair Scream Park Preparing for a Spooky Season