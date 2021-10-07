Advertisement

Rain chances decrease, temps increase!

Best chances for rain Thursday will be east of I-65
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was soggy for some, sunny for others. We’ll have one more day of decent rain chances before things trend drier in time for the weekend!

Coffee today will be needed as we get closer towards the end of the week. Rain chances and...
Coffee today will be needed as we get closer towards the end of the week. Rain chances and cloud cover early in the day will also make the need for coffee go up!(WBKO)

Thursday will be seasonably warm with scattered showers and storms possible for folks to the east of I-65 and only stray showers possible for folks along and west of I-65. Expect shower coverage to diminish by afternoon, with increasing sunshine later in the day. By Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible.

Sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Next week will start off with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Through the middle of October in south-central Kentucky, temperatures continue the trend of being near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain next week. No sight of fall in the forecast, though some local vegetation is showing signs of foliage! Don’t forget to send fall photos to us at wbko.com/photos!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers & storms possible. High 80. Low 58. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 82. Low 63. Winds S at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (2007, 1941)

Record Low Today: 28 (1889)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Pollen Count: Low (0.6 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9364 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 79

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+6.34″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Accident
UPDATE: I-65 reopen after commercial vehicle accident causes overnight closure
Daryll Bright
More details released on man charged with trespassing at WKU residence hall
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Haylin Adams, 11, of Glasgow, Ky., is competing on the ninth season of the “Kid’s Baking...
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show

Latest News

Tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms possible today!
Scattered showers, storms possible Thursday
Shower chances diminish by week's end
Warmer Temperatures on the Way!
Tracking storms moving into the region this afternoon and evening.
Tracking afternoon showers and storms - a few could be strong!
Showers and storms that develop later today could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds - but...
Tracking potential for strong storms Wednesday afternoon