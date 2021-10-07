Rain chances decrease, temps increase!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was soggy for some, sunny for others. We’ll have one more day of decent rain chances before things trend drier in time for the weekend!

Coffee today will be needed as we get closer towards the end of the week. Rain chances and cloud cover early in the day will also make the need for coffee go up! (WBKO)

Thursday will be seasonably warm with scattered showers and storms possible for folks to the east of I-65 and only stray showers possible for folks along and west of I-65. Expect shower coverage to diminish by afternoon, with increasing sunshine later in the day. By Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible.

Sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Next week will start off with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Through the middle of October in south-central Kentucky, temperatures continue the trend of being near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain next week. No sight of fall in the forecast, though some local vegetation is showing signs of foliage! Don’t forget to send fall photos to us at wbko.com/photos!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers & storms possible. High 80. Low 58. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 82. Low 63. Winds S at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (2007, 1941)

Record Low Today: 28 (1889)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

Pollen Count: Low (0.6 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9364 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 79

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+6.34″)

