Recap: 3rd region girls finish up Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Golf State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leachman Buick GMC KHSAA Girl’s Golf State Tournament finished up at Bowling Green Country Club on Wednesday, and multiple 3rd region standouts placed in the top 100.

Official results have South Warren’s Ainslee Cruce finishing in 17th place with a 15 over par 72 between the two days. Greenwood’s Emma Harmon placed tied for 36th with 23 over par. Barren County’s Landry Steenbergen finished only two strokes behind at 46th, 3rd Region Champion and South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan coming in at 58th. Rounding out the top 100 are Glasgow’s Bailey Birdsell at 60th with a score of 30 over, Graycen Flatt at 74th with 40 over and Lenna Harlow at 81st place at 49 over.

Teamwise, the Glasgow Scotties finished tied for 7th with Owen County with a total score of 719.

The boy’s state tournament will get underway October 8th. Well keep you updated right here at WBKO.com

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.