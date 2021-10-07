Sen. Rand Paul: ‘I’m not going to vote to raise the debt ceiling’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sat down with WYMT Thursday morning to discuss a variety of topics.

In the interview, Sen. Paul told us he is not going to vote to increase the debt ceiling.

Paul added he is for a balanced budget.

“I’m not going to vote to raise the debt ceiling under any condition,” he said.

He added he supported a bill that said the U.S. should prioritize the interest first by paying for it upfront. Then the government would not have the risk of default.

We will have more from Sen. Paul on Mountain News First at Four.

