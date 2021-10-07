Advertisement

Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park prepares for a spooky season ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Are you ready for some Halloween fun? The Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park is preparing for another spooky season ahead filled with scares and screams. This year their theme is called, “The Kentucky Chainsaw Massacre.”

You can expect new scenes, larger props, and about 50 actors to bring the horror to life in the 10-acre park.

WBKO News spoke directly with their Co-owner, Amy Burge, about what people can expect going to the park. “We have a staff of about 70 people, about 50 actors. It’s a big production, it’s a haunted hayride, haunted woods, standalone haunted house and our 3-D section with amazing art work that pops off the walls. You’ll wear 3-D glasses, so that’s an experience all in itself,” she said.

On average, the experience lasts one hour. Tickets are currently $30 each and you can get yours by clicking here.

