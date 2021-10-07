SOKY Ice Rink to return for 2021 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This November, a downtown Bowling Green attraction reopens for the holiday season.

The SOKY Ice Rink will have its grand opening on Friday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m.

The ice rink will be open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission prices are $12 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under, and admission is free for children four and under.

Aside from skating fun for families, athletic activities on the ice will also be offered this season. The Skillet Curling League will meet Monday evenings from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. The Youth Ice Hockey league will practice on Tuesday nights. Learn more about Warren County Inline Hockey here.

The SOKY Ice Rink will also be host to special events, including story time offered by Warren County Public Library on Thursdays at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. Special guests are expected to make an appearance like Dino Mania, Peppa Pig, Pete the Cat, Snoopy and the Grinch. Organizers said a Harry Potter night is also in the works.

To book a private event at SOKY Ice Rink, email sokyice@gmail.com.

SOKY Ice Rink is located at SOKY Marketplace, 636 Center Street in downtown Bowling Green.

