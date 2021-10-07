This week’s JA People of Action are Kelley Price and Lindsey Sanson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Kelley Price, 4th grade teacher at McNeill Elementary, and Lindsey Sanson, AVP Business Development and Marketing at American Bank and Trust. The 4th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Region” and it introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. Mrs. Price’s favorite part of JA is “the real world connections for students.” She also said, “Every experience/volunteer my students have had with JA has been positive! The students thoroughly enjoy the interactions and relationships they make with the volunteers. The lessons are fun, age appropriate, and give real world connections for students so they can prepare for life outside our McNeill walls.” Lindsey’s favorite part of JA is, “encouraging the students to believe in themselves.” She also said, “I continue to volunteer for, and support Junior Achievement, because I see firsthand the difference it can make in students’ lives and help prepare them for a bright future.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

