Advertisement

Unemployment continues to be a problem in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process...
Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process unemployment claims. Thursday, he said the state is working hard to get through the sheer volume of claims left.(WAVE 3 News)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Unemployment continues to be a problem in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process unemployment claims. Thursday, he said the state is working hard to get through the sheer volume of claims left.

“One thing that we are slower than we should be to do is to purge the fraudulent claims, the ones that when you reach out, you can never get a response and the documents are never uploaded or the rest,” Gov. Beshear said.

State Auditor Mike Harmon, who’s running for governor, conducted audits the unemployment claim process last year. He said the initial autopay system created chaos. He noted several employed state workers even received money when they shouldn’t have.

“They were supposed to ask, ‘do you have any other employment or other income,’” Harmon said. “A lot of those individuals would have been knocked out automatically but, when that autopay was put in place, those questions weren’t asked.”

The autopay system is no longer in use. However, the unemployment claim process is still struggling. The timeliness of first time claim payments has dropped by more than 68 percent since the start of the pandemic.

The process is frustrating for Troy Stanley who’s been trying for file a claim since February.

“I’ve contacted the governor’s office at least 15 times or 20 times and nothing, an automated response,” Stanley said.

Not having received the $15,000 he says he’s owed, Stanley says he’s now homeless and feels hopeless.

“I really could use that money, but, unfortunately, I guess that’s gone,” Stanley said. “I mean, I don’t know what else to do.”

Gov. Beshear said the unemployment claim system was backlogged before he took office. He also noted the state had not set aside enough money.

Beshear said during the next general session he would ask the state legislature for more money to tackle problems regarding unemployment claims.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Accident
UPDATE: I-65 reopen after commercial vehicle accident causes overnight closure
Daryll Bright
More details released on man charged with trespassing at WKU residence hall
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Haylin Adams, 11, of Glasgow, Ky., is competing on the ninth season of the “Kid’s Baking...
Glasgow kid baker to compete on Food Network show

Latest News

Jacque Woodward of Franklin selected to be on Covid Memorial Advisory Panel.
Franklin woman selected for Covid memorial, lost husband to Covid
The AR Gallery is located at FAC 436 from Oct. 3-9.
First Augmented Reality Gallery at WKU
First Augmented Reality Gallery at WKU @ 4
First Augmented Reality Gallery at WKU @ 4
Faulkner had a medical complication that kills most people while he performed at Louder Than...
“I’m literally made of metal now.” Judas Priest guitarist recounts Louisville surgery that saved his life