Unseasonably Warm for Awhile!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies brightened Thursday as the upper-level low that has affected our region with plenty of rain these past two days slowly heads out. A trend toward drier, warmer conditions will be noted as we head into the weekend!

On Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. It will be mild and dry for Football Friday Night games, with temps still in the 70s even as games begin!

Sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Next week will start off with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Through the middle of October in south-central Kentucky, temperatures continue the trend of being near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain next week. No sight of fall in the forecast, though some local vegetation is showing signs of foliage! Don’t forget to send fall photos to us at wbko.com/photos!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 80. Low 58. Winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 82. Low 63. Winds S-5

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 86. Low 63. Winds S-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 93 (2007)

Record Low: 28 (1889)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+6.23″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: Mod (3)

Pollen Count: Low (0.6 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9364 Mold Spore Count)

