Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A couple from Afghanistan arrived in Bowling Green on Thursday, after flying into BNA in Nashville.

According to the International Center of Kentucky in Bowling Green, a family of ten from Afghanistan will arrive in Nashville on Friday.

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.

The International Center is also helping coordinate housing and the families transfer into the community.

The International Center is always collecting donations to help these refugees. You can drop off monetary donations or new/gently used items at the center on Kenton Street.

