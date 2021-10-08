Guthrie announces Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced a grant of $232,050 per year for an anticipated five-year period for Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC).

This grant is from the U.S. Department of Education for the Educational Opportunity Centers Program, which is part of the Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO). SKYCTC plans to target its 10-county service area with the EOC program, including Barren County, Butler County, Edmonson County, Hart County, and Warren County in Kentucky’s Second District.

“This grant is exciting news for Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and students in Kentucky who would like to pursue a postsecondary degree. SKYCTC can use this funding to offer services to students, including first-generation college students and students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to show that obtaining a postsecondary degree is achievable. I applaud SKYCTC for winning this competitive grant to help hundreds of adult learners with their dream of obtaining a postsecondary degree,” said Guthrie.

“We are thrilled to receive the TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers grant,” said Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Director of Student Support Services Dr. Chris George. “This grant allows us to assist 850 adult learners in our ten-county service area with college admissions, financial aid, and financial literacy.”

Vice President of Student Services Brooke Justice said, “We thank Congressman Guthrie for his continued support of TRIO programs, which are vital in helping our region’s adult learners prepare for or return to college.”

Guthrie supported funding for the U.S. Department of Education’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which is the funding source for Educational Opportunity Centers Program.

