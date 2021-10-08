Advertisement

Livestream: McCracken County at South Warren Football

Hendersonville vs South Warren
Hendersonville vs South Warren
By Brett Alper
Oct. 8, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 8 for high school football, spend the night live streaming McCracken County as they take on the red hot South Warren Spartans.

Kickoff is set for 7pm.

Livestream the game at https://www.wbko.com/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/

Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.

KHSAA Golf Tournament
Mohammed Ahmad live from South Warren
Franklin-Simpson Wins 13th District Soccer 4-2, Ben Blanton Scores Hat Trick
