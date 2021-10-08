Advertisement

Spotty showers possible today!

Stray showers will be possible later but we’ll deal with partly cloudy skies beyond that.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another beautiful end to the work week! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout our morning and afternoon, but we could deal with a few spotty showers heading into our midday.

Temperatures today
Temperatures today(wbko)

By tonight, we’ll be mostly clear but patchy fog will be possible so visibility will be limited! A high pressure system will dominate the area, aiding in an increase of sunshine and warmth heading into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will peak into the mid 80s by Sunday with sunny skies sticking around. This pattern continues into the work week before we see more spotty showers possible through Tuesday. Beyond that, we’ll be dry through the mid-week. Isolated storms roll are expected to make an appearance by Thursday, so enjoy our dry weather while it lasts!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers & storms possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 82. Low 63. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 86. Low 63. Winds S at 9pmh.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1916)

Record Low Today: 23 (1889)

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 6:18 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

Pollen Count: Low (4.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9844 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+6.23″)

