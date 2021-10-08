Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested in Glasgow, charged with assault of a police officer and public intoxication

Austin Harris of Shelbyville
Austin Harris of Shelbyville(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Shelbyville, Tn. man has been arrested after police say he tried to kick out the window of a police cruiser.

Glasgow Police Department approached Austin Harris at Drink N Game and arrested him for being intoxicated in public and refusing to leave.

When officers escorted Harris out and placed him in the cruiser, that’s when they say Harris started kicking out the window and failed to comply with commands.

Harris has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and assaulting a police officer. He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Guthrie announces SouthCentral Kentucky Community and Technical College grant
Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green Thursday
