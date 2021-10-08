TriStar Greenview employee gives handmade bracelets to every woman receiving a mammogram

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we highlight one ultrasound tech at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. Rebecca Blair handmakes bracelets with a breast cancer awareness emblem on them, handing them out to every woman who receives a mammogram.

“I made 20 this weekend and six this morning,” she said. Blair said she works on them in her free time.

“I started making these bracelets for the mammo[gram] people, and then we had a few leftover, we gave to breast cancer patients,” Blair explained.

Cancer has made a big impact on Blair’s life. Several years ago, she lost her husband to brain cancer.

“I just want people to know when they wear this, that there are people that care about them that don’t even know who they are, and that we’re all wanting a cure, and we’re striving to get there,” she said.

Aside from an act of kindness and compassion, the bracelets also serve as a reminder. “We give them to everybody who has a mammo because we want to show how important it is to have your yearly mammo, to do self-checks, and to follow up with diagnosis,” Blair explained.

It’s estimated that one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“If you look at eight people that you know that are women, one of those could develop breast cancer. It’s very important to catch it early,” Blair said.

Blair has worked in the healthcare industry for 13 years now. She even makes bracelets in other colors besides pink for patients diagnosed with other forms of cancer.

