A Very Warm Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was a good day of weather overall. Just a few places catching a stray shower while most stayed dry. it was also another day with highs in the 80s for Bowling Green. Expect even warmer temps moving into the weekend!

A high pressure system will dominate the area, aiding in an increase of sunshine and warmth heading into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will peak into the mid 80s Saturday with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Even upper 80s are in the forecast for Sunday...not all that far from record territory for Bowling Green (record high for Oct. 10th: 91 set in 1928!). This pattern continues into the work week before we see more spotty showers possible through Tuesday. Beyond that, we’ll be dry through the mid-week. Isolated storms roll are expected to make an appearance by Thursday, so enjoy our dry weather while it lasts!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. High 84. Low 63. Winds S-8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 88. Low 63. Winds SW-12

MONDAY: Breezy and warm. Partly cloudy skies. High 85. Low 65. Winds S-13

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 93 (1916)

Record Low: 23 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.37″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+6.12″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9844 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.