Day One: Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys Golf Tournament

By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys Golf State Tournament kicked off at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday, and multiple 3rd region standouts made some early noise.

Unofficial results have Bowling Green’s Reed Richey tied for Third place one under par. Right behind him is Greenwood’s Mason Williams in 9th place at one over. The Greenwood Lang brothers are neck and neck with each other at 16th and 18th place with Jacob at two over and Michael at three over.

Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash is sitting at 25th shooting four over on the day and right behind him to round out the top 50 is Barren County’s Jameson Corbin in 41st at five over

Teamwise, the Greenwood Gators sit in third in the field of 12. They sit at 14 over par five strokes behind Christian Academy-Louisville at nine over.

The second and final round of the tournament will tee-off tomorrow morning at 7:30am.

