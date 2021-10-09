Grayson County traffic safety checkpoint results in several arrests, drug charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Department’s recent Traffic Safety Checkpoint has resulted in several arrests and drug charges.

On Friday, October 1 the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Antioch Road (KY 226) and Peonia Road (KY 88).

The Deputies inspected approximately 125 vehicles and observed for impaired drivers and unrestrained occupants.

During the safety checkpoint, Deputies were able to serve 5 criminal arrest warrants, arrested 2 DUI’s, and confiscated approximately 40 grams of methamphetamines.

Additionally, GCSO deputies charged 2 people with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Meth).

In addition to the meth charges, the two suspects were also charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Several citations were also issued for drivers with no insurance, open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, expired registration plate and no seat belt.

The two individuals arrested and charged with the Trafficking and Possession in a Controlled Substance were Charles Ray Gaither, 29, of Vine Grove and Brandi Bush, 28, of Big Clifty. Both were taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

Deputies were assisted at the checkpoint by Constable Mark Stanton.

The Sheriff’s Department is reminding motorists to use caution. “A reminder to our citizens that our office will continue to conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints throughout Grayson County at approved locations observing for impaired drivers and unrestrained occupants. You may obtain a list of approved locations at our office during normal business hours.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.