Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ron Henry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week's Hometown Hero

You hear it all the time, be a good person, be kind to others.

One Warren County postman is proving what being a good neighbor is all about in the Briarwood Community.

“He’s very hard to say thank you to be so humble, but it’s definitely a joy to have him in the neighborhood,” says Ann Mead, a member of the Briarwood Community.

Ron Henry is more than your typical neighbor, he is also a postman, he served in the Airforce, and is also a huge Halloween enthusiast.

Bonnie McPherson, Ron Henry’s neighbor adds, “Ron is, first of all, a first-class, people serving attitude kind of person who delivers our mail. But he takes a personal interest in everyone in the neighborhood.”

“Ron is kind of like the quiet giant. He’s is as giving as can be and he extends himself to his neighbors and people in our neighborhood. It’s not we’d have to go to him. He’s always he’s there. And, you know, several times he’s helped me out with stuff. He’s number one, postman, for sure,” adds Joann Pearson, who nominated Henry as a hometown hero.

Some say Henry has added a lot to the Briarwood community, “I’m so delighted to be in Briarwood. The word family is overused, everyone wants to be part of a family. But he’s a key element in this neighborhood for making us think about each other not--not just Ron thinking about us. But he, he creates an atmosphere that is contagious kindness,” says Ann.

“The whole neighborhood is a big family. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been carrying around almost five years. Everybody’s been great, it’s amazing the route that I have, because of the people. They make my job easy,” says Ron Henry.

When Henry found out that he had been nominated as a hometown hero, “shock, never expected it, grateful too, it’s an honor.”

“I really do appreciate just the thoughtfulness and the many good things that he does not just for me, but for the entire neighborhood,” adds McPherson.

“Thank you for being you. Thank you for your big heart and your love of people” says Pearson.

Henry adds, “one thing I would like to see people do, especially since they’ve really been hit hard, send your favorite food pantry, a check. That way. It’ll help them because they’ve been hit really hard and a lot of people need food.”

