WKU Soccer Falls to Old Dominion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Old Dominion goal minutes before halftime proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss for WKU Soccer on Friday night. The Lady Toppers move to 9-2-0 on the season and 4-1-0 in Conference USA with the loss and the Monarchs improve to 9-3-0 and 5-0-0 in the league.

“I didn’t feel like we brought enough intensity to the match over the course of 90 minutes,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I felt like we were chasing the game. In the second half we did a much better job of bringing energy and intensity, but over the course of 90 minutes, for whatever reason, we just didn’t have it tonight.”

Old Dominion’s goal came in the 40th minute on a corner kick, the first corner of the match. The corner was placed in the box where a Monarch player got off a shot that was stopped but still in play. Another Old Dominion player finished it off and sent it to the back of the net.

Katie Erwin had three shots in the match, including a shot on goal in the first half. Chelsea Moore also had a shot.

Alexis Bach made five saves in the match and faced a total of 13 shots from the Monarchs.

“Our identity is shaped by the intensity we bring into the match. It was, in a way, a championship match and we didn’t bring a championship effort. We need to evaluate individually what we need to do to bring that kind of intensity to the game. I think you’re going to find that this game is a defining moment for us and it’s not really what happened tonight, but how we respond to it moving forward. I’m excited to see what our team does,” said Neidell.

WKU is now in second place in the East division of C-USA. The Lady Toppers and Old Dominion each have three conference matches left on the schedule with both teams taking on FIU, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte in those games.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 15 at FIU before returning home on Sunday, Oct. 17 to host UTEP for Senior Day.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.