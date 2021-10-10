Dalton Fiveash ties for 3rd in Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash shoots a 70 in round two to tie for third in the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship.

The fifth year senior was four over heading into the 2nd round moving up 22 places to third.

“I played really well today even after the first nine holes turning to the front knowing there were birdie holes. Knowing my putter, I had a good chance to put it in.” Fiveash said. “Going in I never imagined shooting below par. I just wanted to shoot under 66. For me to break par for the time means a lot to me.”

Going into Saturday Bowling Green’s Richey Reed led the way in third place climbing up to second but strugged in the back nine to finish ninth at four over par. Also coming in ninth place is Greenwood’s Michael Lang.

Michael’s brother Jacob shot a 76 on the day to finish six over in 15th place.

Rounding out the top 50 were the two other Gators, Mason Williams tying for 30th at 11 over and Sunny Pal finishing 47th at 15 over.

Christian Academy of Louisville are the state champions in the team ranks. Madison Central finishing in second and the Greenwood Gators finish third 36 over par.

