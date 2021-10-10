Advertisement

Dock diving jump for dogs raises funds for K9 cancer organization

Chase Away K9 Cancer
Chase Away K9 Cancer(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOODBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some four-legged friends got a chance to practice jumping in the pool Saturday for a good cause in Woodburn.

Dogs were able to participate in a dock diving fun jump for Chase Away K9 Cancer.

“Chase Away K9 Cancer raises money for canine cancer research where grants are given to colleges, universities and, doctors to perform canine cancer research,” says Ellen Murphy who helped organize the event.

On Saturday, over $1,100 was raised for the organization.

“It’s a really easy fun sport. They have fun. We’ll let him go down the ramp to participate and we’re just out to have a fun time. Have a great time with the dogs,” Murphy said.

The organization says they are grateful they were able to use the Woodburn Canine Training Center and pool all thanks to Jeff Lund.

