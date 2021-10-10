Storms move in tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a WARM day today as we tracked plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! We’ll cool off to the mid 60s tonight and have mostly clear skies.

Portions of our region will be under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. Storms will ride in along a cold front starting in our late afternoon hours. The main threat associated with this system moving in is the potential for locally damaging winds and small hail. A brief spin up is unlikely but cannot be ruled out. Make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay updated on this throughout tomorrow! Beyond that, we could see some AM stray showers heading into Tuesday but we look mostly dry and warm nonetheless. More rain chances arrive as we track more showers and storms through the end of the work week and even into next weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

COLUMBUS DAY: Breezy and warm. Storms likely. High 83. Low 65. Winds S-18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. AM Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds W-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84. Low 65. Winds S-9

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 91 (1928)

Record Low: 28 (1915)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+5.89″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 52)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (5.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9844 Mold Spore Count)

