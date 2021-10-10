BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a day filled with sunshine and warmth, we’re now cooling things down as we head into our evening hours. We’ll be mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Morning Planner (wbko)

The sunshine and warmth returns tomorrow! Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s - making it feel like summer’s making a temporary comeback. In fact, daytime highs tomorrow won’t be far away from the day’s record high, which is 91 set in 1928. We’ll see a slight cooling trend by the time the work week creeps back up. Highs will stay in the low 80s for the remainder of the week! We could see isolated showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but they’ll be brief and not a complete washout. More rain rolls in through the end of the work week and next weekend. As always, you can get our latest weather updates by downloading the First Alert Weather app, available on any iPhone or Android device!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 88. Low 66. Winds S-10

MONDAY: Breezy and warm. Partly cloudy skies. High 83. Low 65. Winds S-17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. AM Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds W-5

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 90 (1913)

Record Low: 30 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+6.00″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.6 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9844 Mold Spore Count)

