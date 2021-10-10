Advertisement

WKU football falls to UTSA, 52-46, for fourth straight loss

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite over 1,200 yards of total offense between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners, UTSA defeats the Tops at The Houch on Saturday night, 52-46, to remain undefeated at 6-0 this year.

UTSA scored on only its second play of the game when quarterback Frank Harris hit DeCorian Clark for a 30-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone before scoring another similar touchdown on its next drive to make it 14-3 Roadrunners.

WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe wasted no time dissecting the top-ranked rushing defense in the C-USA. After the Tops’ first drive ended with a 34-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson, Zappe would lead WKU on three straight touchdown drives for the rest of the second half and WKU would lead twice in the first half. Ultimately, UTSA led 28-24 at halftime to keep the game close.

The slugfest only grew in the second half when the Tops regained the lead, 31-28, on a 34-yard touchdown from Zappe to Malachi Corley on WKU’s first second-half drive. However, WKU would never lead again for the rest of the game. The closest the Hilltoppers would get came with 8:04 left in the game when Zappe hit Jerreth Sterns on a 20-yard touchdown strike to make the score 45-43 before a botched two-point conversion failed to tie the game.

One last chance came to WKU on its last drive of the game. Down 56-42 with 43 seconds left in the game, Zappe tried throwing for Sterns in the end zone on 3rd and goal from the UTSA 15 and got picked off by Clarence Hicks near the goal-line to seal the deal for UTSA (6-0, 2-0).

The silver lining for Zappe though came with his 38-60, 523 passing yards, 5 touchdown performance. Zappe, recently named to the Maxwell Award watch list, entered tonight leading all of FBS quarterbacks in passing average with just over 428 yards-per-game. His longtime friend and fellow ace receiver Sterns also had a virtuoso performance, catching 16 passes for 195 yards and two receiving touchdowns - including the aforementioned 4th quarter score.

WKU (1-4, 0-1) has now lost four straight games since their season-opening win over U.T. Martin on Sep. 2. The Toppers will get a chance at redemption in search of a victory when they head to Old Dominion next Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 pm CT.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harris of Shelbyville
Tennessee man arrested in Glasgow, charged with assault of a police officer and public intoxication
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Kentucky woman who found military uniforms in dumpster asking for help to return them to family
Grayson Co Traffic Safety Checkpoint arrests
Grayson County traffic safety checkpoint results in several arrests, drug charges
Hanzala Nooristani, refugee from Afghanistan with translator, Hamayoou Noori.
‘Life was very dangerous’ | Refugee now in Bowling Green recalls leaving Afghanistan
International Center of Kentucky
Afghan refugees arrive in Bowling Green Thursday

Latest News

WKU hopes to avoid "lackadaisical" start
WKU offense hopes to avoid “lackadaisical” start against UTSA
South Warren blows out McCracken
South Warren, Green County each notch blowout wins
KHSAA Golf Tournament
Day One: Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys Golf Tournament
WKU Falls to Old Dominion
WKU Soccer Falls to Old Dominion