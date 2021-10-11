Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Fatal crash in Barren County
SPC outlook
Storms move in tomorrow!
Grayson Co Traffic Safety Checkpoint arrests
Grayson County traffic safety checkpoint results in several arrests, drug charges
The man died at a hospital after he was shot in Bell County. Authorities say no police officers...
Man fatally shot by police in Kentucky, investigation begins
Missing Hart County man
Hart County Search and Rescue searching for missing man with dementia

Latest News

At least two fatalities after small plane crashes into homes in California.
Crews on scene of plane crash in California
Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane...
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 4
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 4
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 5
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 5