Breezy and warm, evening isolated storms possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend featured more heat as highs were in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will be similar, though winds will pick up ahead of a system that could bring us some isolated showers and storms later in the day!

It will be breezy with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour at times! (WBKO)

Monday morning will feature mid-to-high level clouds along with warm conditions. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s and winds will be light to start out of the south. However, as the day progresses, winds will pick up out of the south between 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour! These winds plus filtered sunshine will warm us up into the low-to-mid 80s. These winds are also ahead of a low pressure system that is scooting towards Illinois and eventually the Great Lakes - which will help trigger isolated rain chances later today! The low combined with some energy in the atmosphere could lead to a few stronger storms in the NW portions of the WBKO viewing area with threats of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and strong, gusty winds. Outside of this threat, we expect just showers and occasional thunderstorms after 3 p.m. from west to east. Chances of isolated showers and storms will remain going into tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning could see a few stray showers with a possible rumble of thunder east of I-65 between midnight and 7 a.m. After 8 a.m., we expect most of the activity to be out of the WBKO viewing area as skies will clear out. Tuesday much of the day will be mostly sunny with highs slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s with light westerly winds. Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm conditions. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 80s with Thursday seeing some stray shower chances as a wave of energy follows the southerly winds.

Friday and Saturday will be transitional days as we get a whiff of fall air for the weekend. Friday will still be warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front. By Saturday, scattered showers and storms will still be possible, but temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be the coolest day of the 7 day forecast with highs only in the mid-to-upper 60s with ample sunshine. Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers/storms possible. Breezy and warm. High 83. Low 63. Winds S at 18 mph. Gusts as high as 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray AM showers possible. High 80. Low 58. Winds W at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84. Low 65. Winds S at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (1963)

Record Low Today: 28 (1906)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.0 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9985 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (+0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+5.89″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.