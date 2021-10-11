Campbellsville University will open Kentucky’s first School of Chiropractic

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - In January, Campbellsville University will introduce a new model of chiropractic education with the opening of its School of Chiropractic.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house is scheduled for Friday, October 15 at 9a.m. CST.

With a recently completed state-of-the-art, 45,000-square-foot facility in Harrodsburg, the doctoral program will be the first in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the only one within a 300-mile radius.

Even though chiropractors treat about 35 million Americans each year, there are relatively few options for students pursuing a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree.

When the doors open next year, CU will become the 20th nationally accredited, chiropractic doctoral graduate program in the country and only the fourth affiliated with regionally accredited, liberal arts university.

CU is now accepting applications for its first class of students at chiropractic.campbellsville.edu. Students who begin classes in January will be on track to graduate in 2025.

What Makes CU School of Chiropractic Unique

Unlike traditional chiropractic schools, CU has built a contemporary and clinically relevant program that intentionally and simultaneously prepares students to succeed as a new doctor and as the CEO of a small business - a distinctive advantage considering 85% of chiropractors own their own practice2 at some point in their career.

Key features and benefits of the CU School of Chiropractic include:

Unmatched affordability - Tuition is 20% lower than most other programs and Central Kentucky allows students to enjoy a low cost of living.

Innovative curriculum for doctors and business leaders - The specialized curriculum offers fewer courses, combining scientific and clinical concepts from day one so students develop extensive knowledge and practical expertise that transcends college to career. No other chiropractic college offers four specialty business education courses designed to give graduates the skills they need to thrive as a practitioner as well as a profitable business leader.

State-of-the-art technology and facility - The School’s program center in Harrodsburg offers cutting-edge technology that is unsurpassed in chiropractic education, including touch screen Anatomage tables that replace the traditional use of cadavers for anatomy and physiology, Force Sensing Table Technology that simulates chiropractic adjustments and gives students real-time feedback and Kinetisense 360 motion capture software that adds the power of artificial intelligence to help students develop better diagnostics in a clinical setting. The brand-new facility also features a radiology suite, student-run clinic, physical therapy zone, spacious classrooms and an open atrium that serves as a student living room, study and event space.

Community-based clerkship - Students in their final year will have the flexibility to do their community-based clerkship, or clinical rotation, anywhere in the country.

Christian-based values - As part of a comprehensive Christian institution guided by core values, the School of Chiropractic fosters health and well-being from a distinctly Christian perspective.

Developed by Chiropractic Leaders for Chiropractic Leaders

Campbellsville University has named Dr. Trevor Foshang as the dean of chiropractic education and Dr. Dennis Short as the associate vice president of chiropractic education and dean of chiropractic operations.

Most recently, Foshang was dean of the College of Chiropractic at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn. and former chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences at Parker University in Dallas, Texas, where he also served as the director of Radiology Residency, Clinical Radiology, and taught as a professor of diagnostic imaging.

He has owned and operated two chiropractic clinics and a radiology consulting practice. In addition, he has served as the president of the American College of Chiropractic Radiology, a previous council member for the Council on Chiropractic Education, and a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

Foshang’s work has also included the creation of faculty training programs designed to support health care professionals’ transition from the clinical setting to the classroom.

Short owns and manages Bluegrass Chiro, the largest chiropractic organization in Kentucky, and brings the unique perspective of someone who has stayed on the forefront of teaching, technology and technique.

Short is also author of “The Ultimate Chiropractic: How You Can Double Your Income in 60 Days or Less Without Feeling Overwhelmed.” His book translates decades of experience into practical tips for running a successful chiropractic office, advice about how to effectively manage patients and suggestions for how to become a better leader.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

