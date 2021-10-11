The Club at Olde Stone invites community to Fall Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Club at Olde Stone is inviting you to its Fall Festival on Wednesday, October 13 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

There will be 17 vendors, including Jewelry Barn, Ford’s Furniture, Bowling Green Home Furnishings, Barbara Stewart Interiors, Creative Interiors, Atalla Plastic Surgery Skin + Laser, Cocomo Confections, and The Garden Patch.

New vendors include Mackenzie’s Flowers, Beet Box Produce, Purple Door Boutique, and booths featuring the work of local artists.

The day will also feature door prizes, refreshments, and a style show by Pappagallo.

Admission is free and open to the public.

